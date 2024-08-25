Russia to look at reaction of int’l organizations to Durov’s detention — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Moscow will keen an eye on the reaction from international organizations following Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov’s detention in France and will take it into account in its actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The actions and reaction of international organizations, which used to employ the entire range of political, information and, by the way, psychological pressure on our country, should and will be taken into account in our work," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The Russian side "will keep an eye on how they (international organizations - TASS) demonstrate vigilance on what concerns human rights and the freedom of speech," she stressed.

According to Zakharova, now it is up to Durov’s attorneys to build a strategy of defense. "We have our laws and we will use them in this case as we do in other cases," she added.

he LCI television channel reported earlier that Durov had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. He has been placed in custody and may soon be brought to court, the TF1 television channel said. According to TF1, Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.

The Russian embassy in Paris said it had demanded that the French authorities observe Durov’s rights but Paris is dodging cooperation on this matter.