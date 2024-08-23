Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to massive Ukrainian attacks — administration

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The city of Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to Ukrainian attacks, including drone attacks, the head of the Kharkov Region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, told TASS in an interview.

"Volchansk is a very difficult topic, because I remember this city when we were there in 2022, established control, established the military-civil administration of the Volchansk district, opened the first humanitarian center of the United Russia party. People began to get used to peaceful life despite the fact that the front was quite close. People began to obtain Russian citizenship. And now I know what is happening in Volchansk, the city may be completely destroyed," Ganchev said.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian troops are actively using drones. Often people who evacuate, tell about how they are chased by several drones, striking during the evacuation.

"We will have to partially or completely rebuild, or maybe some settlements will be completely wiped out. It will be necessary to estimate objectively when we will be able to enter the territory, not only some settlements, but completely, when the Belgorod Region administration will return to the territory of the Kharkov Region. When we start full-scale work on servicing these settlements, then we will be able to assess the reality," Ganchev added.

He also emphasized that the evacuation is continuing on a daily basis.