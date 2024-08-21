Russian air defenses down drone over Oryol Region

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

"Last night, the Oryol Region once again came under air attack. An UAV was shot down over the region; there were no casualties or damage," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, the Kiev regime’s acts of provocation against the Oryol Region are a response to active efforts to support internally displaced persons from the border areas of the neighboring regions. Klychkov vowed that the work would be continued.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that air defenses had downed 45 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga and Kursk regions last night.