Economic cooperation between Russia, Azerbaijan developing positively — Putin

BAKU, August 19. /TASS/. Cooperation in the economic sphere between Russia and Azerbaijan has positive dynamics and good development prospects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"These almost 1,300 enterprises working in the market of Azerbaijan evidence that our [economic] situation is evolving positively and have goods development prospects," Putin said.

New large-scale tasks of further dynamic development of the entire complex of bilateral ties were set in the statement approved jointly with the Azerbaijani side and documents signed today will facilitate resolution of these tasks, the head of state noted.

Particular attention was paid to the buildup of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation during talks, Putin said. "This is expectable because Russia and Azerbaijan are important economic partners for each other," he added.