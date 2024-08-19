Enemy troops relocating to another area in Kursk Region for new attack — Russian commander

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are relocating to another area in Russia’s Kursk Region to carry out a new attack but Russian forces remain in control, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

"The situation is controllable. Yesterday was a hard day as enemy attacks came in several waves. Most of the troops that tried to advance yesterday were eliminated, as well as some of their equipment. Today, we can see the enemy relocating to another area in order to try to attack from another direction," he said.

Alaudinov noted that Russian forces were in control of the situation and "ready to meet the enemy troops no matter what they do."