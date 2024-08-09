Russia delivers 19 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered 19 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites, air defense systems and arms depots over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On August 3-9, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 19 combined strikes by high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and associated energy facilities, aerodrome infrastructure, air defense systems, assembly workshops and storage sites of attack UAVs. In addition, the strikes targeted fuel bases, armament and ammunition depots, areas of massed Ukrainian army reserves, temporary deployment sites of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s army loses 13,925 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian military lost roughly 13,925 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week, according to the latest data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on the special military operation in Ukraine.

The latest data show that the Ukrainian army suffered 945 casualties in the Kursk area and 1,650 casualties in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas from Russia’s Battlegroup North, 3,260 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 4,240 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 2,520 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 760 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 550 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr over the past week.

Russia’s Battlegroup North keeps repelling Ukrainian army’s incursions into Kursk Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North keeps repelling the Ukrainian army’s attempts to intrude into the borderline Kursk Region, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units continue repelling attempts by the Ukrainian army to intrude into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk direction. Army aviation strikes and artillery fire are thwarting enemy raids deep into Russian territory," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 945 troops since launch of attack on Kursk Region

The Ukrainian military has lost roughly 945 troops since Kiev launched an attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the ministry reported.

"Over the period of combat operations in that direction, the enemy has lost as many as 945 personnel and 102 armored vehicles, including 12 tanks, 17 armored personnel carriers, six infantry fighting vehicles and 67 armored combat vehicles, and also 12 motor vehicles, two Buk M1 self-propelled surface-to-air missile systems and three field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes eight Ukrainian army brigades over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck manpower and military equipment of eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas over the week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup North units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions," the ministry said.

Russian troops also repelled seven counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 1,650 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, the enemy’s total losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North amounted to 1,650 personnel, 14 tanks, 92 armored combat vehicles, 45 motor vehicles and 33 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian troops also destroyed "two Buk M1 self-propelled surface-to-air missile launchers, six electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radar stations, and also eight field ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West takes better frontline positions over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West took better frontline positions and inflicted casualties on 11 Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades. They repelled nine counterattacks by Ukrainian army units," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,260 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, the enemy lost as many as 3,260 personnel, four tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 68 motor vehicles, 45 field artillery guns, among them 15 US-, British-, German- and Polish-made 155mm self-propelled artillery guns and howitzers," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed seven electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radar stations and 16 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South strikes 13 Ukrainian army brigades over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its frontline positions, struck 13 Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 4,240 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized and four assault brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repulsed seven counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 4,240 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles, 47 motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and 47 field artillery guns, among them 18 NATO-produced 155mm howitzers and self-propelled artillery systems, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed seven field ammunition depots and seven electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops liberate three communities in DPR over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated three communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Timofeyevka, Novosyolovka Pervaya and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,520 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 17 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade, five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police. They repelled 22 counterattacks by enemy units," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 2,520 personnel, two tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle and five US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 27 motor vehicles, 24 field artillery guns and three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East repels four Ukrainian counterattacks over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled four Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 760 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous frontiers and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 760 personnel, four tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 48 motor vehicles and 19 field artillery guns, including 13 Western-made 155mm howitzers and self-propelled artillery systems, it specified.

"Five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and eight field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 550 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck seven Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 550 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a marine infantry brigade and three territorial defense brigades. They thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group to land on the Kinburn spit. The assault force was destroyed as a result of active operations by Battlegroup Dnepr units," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army's losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 550 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, 44 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, among them six US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed four electronic warfare stations and six field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over week

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets and three Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems over the week, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter aircraft, three Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launchers, two S-125 surface-to-air missile launchers and three radar stations, including a US-made AN/MPQ-65 and two P-18s," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses shoot down three Ukrainian fighter jets, 668 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets, a Su-27 fighter and 668 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down three Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets: two MiG-29s and one Su-27, four French-made SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missiles, 14 US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, two missiles of the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system, 72 HIMARS, Vampire and Olkha rockets and 668 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys seven Ukrainian naval drones overnight

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed seven Ukrainian naval drones in repulsing an attack on Sevastopol overnight, the ministry reported.

"Over the past night, the Black Sea Fleet’s forces repulsed an attack by seven Ukrainian seaborne drones at the Sevastopol naval base. All the naval drones were destroyed in repulsing the attack," the ministry said.

Over 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in past week

More than 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 55 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy over 17,000 tanks, armored vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian troops have destroyed over 17,000 Ukrainian tanks and other armored combat vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 637 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,507 unmanned aerial vehicles, 563 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,004 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,399 multiple rocket launchers, 13,050 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,562 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.