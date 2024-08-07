Embassy says no plans for evacuation of Russian citizens from Bangladesh

NEW DELHI, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Dhaka dismissed plans to evacuate Russian nationals from Bangladesh.

"There are no plans for evacuation as there have been no new messages from anyone seeking to leave," the diplomatic mission told TASS.

The situation around the Russian embassy building in Dhaka is calm, the mission added.

Nor are the Russian citizens being involved in the project to build the Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant in the South Asian country are in any danger, the embassy said.

On Monday, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country amid mass anti-government protests. On Tuesday, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed to lead the interim government in Bangladesh. In some cities, protests against the ex-premier are ongoing as the houses of supporters of the former ruling party Awami League are being attacked.