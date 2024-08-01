Lavrov tells his Malian counterpart Russia to help improve country’s combat capabilities

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a telephone conversation with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop that Moscow will help the country improve the combat effectiveness of its armed forces, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side expressed its determination to continue providing Bamako with the necessary assistance in solving acute socio-economic problems, improving the combat effectiveness of the country's armed forces, training military and law enforcement personnel in the interests of combating persistent terrorist threats," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the top diplomats discussed topical issues of further development of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Mali, including prospects for strengthening cooperation in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other spheres.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the Malian side.

Last week, tensions escalated in the northeast of Mali near the border with Algeria. On July 25 and 26, armed militants attacked a patrol of Malian government troops in the area of Tinzaouaten. As a result of the fighting, units of the Malian armed forces recognized by the General Staff suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment.