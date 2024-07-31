Putin, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto meet in Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has begun talks in the Kremlin with Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who is visiting Moscow.

Putin recalled that Subianto is a long-time friend of Russia. "I know that you have very good relations with your Russian counterparts," the president pointed out, assessing Subianto’s work as Indonesia's top defense official.

The talks with a limited circle of delegates are taking place in the Green Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. The Russian delegation is represented by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. After this meeting, the talks will continue in a working breakfast format. They will be held behind closed doors, with no reporters allowed to cover them.

Subianto won the February presidential election and will take office in October. He now holds the post of Indonesia's top defense official, while Joko Widodo remains Indonesia's acting president.