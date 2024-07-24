Baerbock’s statement on Russia being main threat to EU absurd — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The statement made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that supposes that Russia is a major threat to the European Union is a great stupidity which reveals lack of knowledge in history of one’s own country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We were not surprised by a new anti-Russian passage by German Foreign Minister Baerbock, who lacks education and knowledge not only in international affairs, but also in her own history," the diplomat emphasized. "Allowing incredible stupidity in one’s statements has become normal," Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman also noted that such statements de-facto repeat NATO documents, while the statement on the alleged Russian threat is included in the German doctrine on national security.

"The German authorities, through such politicians as Baerbock, manipulate public opinion in the country," she added.

"The recent decision to deploy US long-range striking systems in Germany goes in line with this policy. Meanwhile, there is just one point of interest for us - the Western side should not pose a threat to the Russian security. I would like to believe that German politicians, including Baerbock, will realize the lack of prospects and counterproductivity of their anti-Russian line, as well as its danger for themselves," Zakharova concluded.