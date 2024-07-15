Russian forces repel 35 Ukrainian attempts to break into LPR in past week — expert

LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 35 attempts by the Ukrainian army to break into the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Units of Russia’s battlegroups North, South and West repelled 35 enemy counterattacks on July 6-12. The number of counterattacks slightly increased. In the reporting period, the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 9,620 troops and mercenaries, 600 more than in the previous reporting period," he specified.

Marochko added that Russian troops had also destroyed ten tanks, 125 field artillery systems, 43 field ammunition depots, 12 electronic warfare systems and over 180 combat vehicles.