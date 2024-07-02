Twenty-four documents will be signed at SCO summit in Astana — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Twenty-four documents will be adopted at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana on July 4, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The leaders are expected to adopt 24 documents. Quite serious preparatory work was carried out before the summit," the Kremlin representative noted.

"By tradition, the central final document will be the declaration of the Council of Heads of State [of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization]. This time, the Astana Declaration of the Council of Heads of State is named after the host city. This document will reflect the consolidated approaches of the participating countries on current regional and international problems," the presidential aide said.

According to Ushakov, the leaders will also sign a decision on the approval of the initiative "On World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony," which is designed to "confirm the commitment to the formation of the most representative, democratic, fair, multipolar world order with the central coordinating role of the UN."

The heads of state are also expected to adopt a Statement on the Principles of Good Neighborliness, Trust and Partnership.

The SCO summit will be held on July 4 at the Palace of Independence in Astana. It is expected that SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming will attend the summit. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the leaders of several international organizations were also invited.

The SCO was founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. Initially the organization included Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in 2017 they were joined by India and Pakistan. Tehran applied to join in 2008 and became a full-fledged member of the organization in July 2023. Belarus is expected to join the group soon.