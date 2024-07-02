Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region shelled over 3,000 times since special op began

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the Bryansk Region over 3,000 times since the onset of the special military operation, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said at a session of the Federation Council committee on economic policy.

"We are one of the regions bordering Ukraine today. We have 375 km of the border, six borderline districts. Since the beginning of the special military operation we have been shelled more than 3,000 times," the governor said.

Bogomaz noted that every day the borderline area is shelled 10-15 times. "The situation is tough but thanks to joint work we manage to keep it under control," the governor stressed.