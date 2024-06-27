Crimea to additionally monitor seawater safety — watchdog

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Additional seawater monitoring is currently underway in Crimea, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Protection and Welfare told TASS.

"The number of monitoring points was also increased in the Republic of Crimea, including on the west coast, in the area of the Dnieper river falling into the Black Sea; extra monitoring of seawater safety was introduced," the watchdog said.

Water tests were also increased and water is sampled daily, the regulator added.

Information appeared in mass media last week about the cholera outbreak among the military and the civilian population in the part of the Kherson Region controlled by Ukraine. The Russian consumer protection and welfare watchdog sent an urgent request to the European bureau of the World Health Organization.