Kremlin expects Putin-Erdogan meeting on sidelines of SCO summit in Astana

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be able to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana in July, Aide to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"If the President of Turkey participates in the SCO summit as an invitee, we will undoubtedly work towards holding a thorough meeting between the leaders of Russia and Turkey," he said.

Astana will host a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on July 3 and 4.