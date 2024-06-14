Ukraine pulling reserves for counteroffensive near Volchansk in Kharkov Region — expert

LUGANSK, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian military commanders are pulling strike groups near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region for a potential counteroffensive, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Several concentrations of Ukrainian weapons, military equipment and personnel have been detected near the settlement of Rubezhnoye in the Kharkov Region from where troops are being secretly deployed to Volchansk for a troop buildup," he said.

According to Marochko, the Ukrainian command has been building up troops by small groups at night time, "using artillery to simulate attacks."