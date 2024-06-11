Putin says hopes to meet with Erdogan in Astana in early July

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he hopes to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of a summit in Astana in early July.

"I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes to President Erdogan. I hope he will be in Astana soon - in early July - to attend an international event, as far as I know. We will have an opportunity to meet and discuss all current issues," he said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Astana will host a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on July 3 and 4.

The top Turkish diplomat, in turn, conveyed greetings from his president and thanked for being received in the Kremlin.

"Mr. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveys his greetings," he told the Russian leader. He vowed that Ankara is sparing no effort to settle conflict situations in various parts of the world.