Energy Minister of Burkina Faso will hold talks with Rosatom management at SPIEF — Lavrov

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Energy Minister of Burkina Faso, Simon Pierre Boussim, will hold negotiations with the management of Rosatom at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following his visit to Burkina Faso.

"It has already been announced that your Energy Minister is now participating in SPIEF events, in particular, as President [of Burkina Faso Ibrahim] Traore confirmed today, your Energy Minister has scheduled specific meetings with the leadership of our agency for the peaceful development of nuclear energy, Rosatom," Lavrov said.

"I think that as a result of these contacts you will get a complete understanding of the capabilities and competencies that the Russian Federation has as the undisputed leader of world-class nuclear energy," he added.

Lavrov stressed that Rosatom is ready to share not only its products, but also to create a corresponding industry in partner countries, including technology, personnel and everything that is required.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.