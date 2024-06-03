Russian observers record no violations during vote counting in Mexico's elections

MEXICO CITY, June 3. /TASS/. Observers from Russia have not recorded any violations during the vote counting procedure at the general elections in Mexico, First Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support for Veterans of the Russian Civic Chamber Nikita Anisimov told a TASS correspondent.

"We did not record any violations during the vote count. The polling stations closed at precisely 6 p.m., after which election commission members began to dispose of unused ballots," said Anisimov, who was accredited by Mexico's National Electoral Institute as an international observer. He noted that "according to preliminary data, the turnout exceeded forecasts and stood at over 65%."

"The counting process was not fast. We observed the counting of votes at a polling station in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City. The opposition candidate was in the lead there," the observer said.

Anisimov added that together with Russian representatives, a large group of international observers from Argentina, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, representing the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean, monitored the vote count.

According to the National Electoral Institute of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaum, running on the Let's Continue Making History Together ticket, is leading in the Mexican presidential election with almost 58% of the vote after 10% of the ballots have been counted. Her main rival, from the opposition Strength and Heart for Mexico alliance, Xochitl Galvez, has 29.6% of the vote. Jorge Alvarez Maynez of the Civic Movement is in third place with 10% of the vote.