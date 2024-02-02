Ukrainian forces turned into terrorist organization, fire at civilians, medics — Putin

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attack civilians and medical personnel, they have effectively turned into a terrorist organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with the "Everything for victory!" forum participants.

The president mentioned an intercepted radio conversation of two Ukrainian tankmen, who tried to enter Donetsk in 2022. One of them shot a civilian near Donetsk.

"The second one asked him: 'why did you do that?' A person wearing a sports suit simply went out of his home, he had family there, one can hear children running around there. The response was: 'they’re all terrorists here.' Just like that! He shot this man arbitrarily," Putin said with indignation.

"The thing that you know as the Ukrainian armed forces has surely turned into some kind of terrorist organization, they shoot at ambulance vehicles," Putin noted.

"This is what neo-Nazism is, not to mention the applause to actual SS members in Canada," the head of state concluded.