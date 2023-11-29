Russian, Belarusian premiers to chair Union State Council of Ministers meeting

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The prime ministers of Russia and Belarus, Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko, will chair a regular meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Moscow on Wednesday.

It will be the 53rd meeting of the council. The previous one was held in March 2023, also in the Russian capital.

Participants of the meeting will review implementation of key agreements between Moscow and Minsk, such as provisions of the Union State’s founding treaty, 28 allied programs, the strategy of scientific and technological development until 2035, the Migration Policy Concept and joint projects in education, culture and the humanitarian sector.

Belarus and Russia are implementing 28 integration sectoral programs greenlighted by presidents of the two countries, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, in November 2021, within the framework of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. The programs are aimed at legal harmonization in various sectors of the economy, making terms for business equal, as well as creating single financial and energy markets, the transport space.

Almost 90% of events within the framework of 28 programs of the Union State of Russia and Belarus have been fulfilled, with 13 of them fully implemented, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said earlier this month.

Also, participants of Wednesday’s meeting are to approve cooperation plans for 2024-2026 and make a series of decisions aimed at boosting integration.

The Council of Ministers of the Union State comprises the prime ministers of Russia and Belarus and the two states’ ministers of foreign affairs, economy and finances. It also includes the state secretary of the Union State and other officials.