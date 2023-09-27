Kremlin says US, UK involved in Nord Stream terrorist attack 'one way or another'

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was organized one way or another by the US and the UK, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that these countries were involved in what happened.

"We don’t know who Mr. Hersh’s sources, but in any case, fundamentally, the information that he has published obviously coincides with the data that our special services have," he said when asked to comment on the information provided by US’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on the circumstances of the Nord Stream explosions.

"It is not so important here who used what kind of typewriter, it is important here that de facto such a terrorist attack against critical energy infrastructure owned by an international joint enterprise in particular was organized one way or another, of course, by the US and the UK, and they are involved in this terrorist attack in some way," Peskov noted.

In his new article Hersh said that the US blew up the Nord Stream pipelines out of fear of losing its influence on Germany and Europe. An unnamed US official also told the journalist that Washington chose to attack the Nord Stream undersea natural gas pipelines because it could easily deny involvement.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case in connection with the incident based on charges of international terrorism.