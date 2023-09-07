Over 100 Russia’s requests for extradition of criminals turned down by EU since 2022

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Countries of the European Union refused to extradite around 100 criminals to Russia in 2022 and 2023, Valery Kalachev, chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

"Since the beginning of 2023, requests from Russian law enforcement agencies for the extradition of around 40 people wanted in Russia for committing crimes of various degrees of gravity who were detained in the territory of foreign states have been turned down. Most of the refusals came from Poland - 10. In all, the European Union countries refused to extradite around 100 criminals in 2022 and 2023," he said.