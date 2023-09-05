Ukraine’s Challenger tanks make appearance, one hit near Rabotino — Zaporozhye politician

MELITOPOL, September 5. /TASS/. The appearance of British Challenger 2 tanks in the Rabotino District of the Zaporozhye Region, where active military operations are under way, may indicate that the Ukrainian army is experiencing problems with reserves and has sustained heavy losses of armored vehicles, Vladimir Rogov, the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia, said while commenting on a video of a Challenger 2 tank destroyed in the Rabotino area that has appeared in the media.

"There have been reports of Challenger 2 tanks destroyed several times before, but no photos or videos confirming this were available. A telling sign: if they are already sending such valuable equipment to be used in the assaults, then probably the Ukrainian army is doing badly in terms of reserves and the types of weapons they now have at the frontline," Rogov speculated.

He said that the Ukrainian army has significantly fewer Challenger 2’s than Leopards.

"They [Challenger 2] are sent to fight only under the cover of other armored vehicles, but, to put it mildly, this cover does not help. I cannot say that this is some kind of superweapon. They catch fire as easily as Leopards," Rogov added.

As the Russian Defense Ministry said, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful attempts to attack since June 4. According to the Russian military, Kiev has lost more than 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including 26 airplanes and 25 Leopard tanks in two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian troops had no success in any direction.