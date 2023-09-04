Russia to start supplying free grain to six African nations soon — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Russia will start supplies of grain free of charge to six African nations in two - three weeks, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are close to finalizing the agreement with six African countries, to which we are going to deliver food free of charge and even implement free supplies, logistics, and deliver this cargo. Negotiations are almost close to completion; the shipment will start in two-three coming weeks," Putin said.

The Western countries at the same time continue blocking performance of the grain deal in terms of providing for the access of national grain producers to international markets, the President stressed. "In other words, [they] refuse to put our grain and fertilizer export out of sanctions, resume supplies of agricultural machinery and spare parts to Russia, and close out problems with vessel freight and logistics, bank services and insurance of food supplies," he added.