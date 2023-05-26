Russian forces destroy ten Ukrainian troops, two artillery guns in Kherson area

GENICHESK, May 26. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed ten Ukrainian troops and two artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Friday.

"At night, artillery fire near the settlement of Olgovka destroyed a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun with a five-member crew and ammunition," the spokesman said.

In addition, artillery fire near the settlement of Kamyshany destroyed a Ukrainian 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system with a five-member crew and ammunition, he said.