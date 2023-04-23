Non-issuance of visas to Russian reports reveals US’ disregard for int’l law — mission

UNITED NATIONS, April 23. /TASS/. Russia views the non-issuance of US visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his visit to the United Nations as disregard for international law, the Russian mission to the United Nations said on Sunday.

"We consider this step as another manifestation of the United States’ disregard for international law. The refusal to allow access to UN events for Russia journalists once again demonstrates the actual attitude of the American authorities to the freedom of speech and access to information," it said in a statement. "We hope that the United Nations leadership and the international structures concerned will pay due attention to this outrageous situation and take necessary steps against the violator."

The mission noted that the non-issuance of visas to Russian journalists constitutes a violation of the US commitments under the agreement on the UN central bodies. "Notably, the representatives of the Russian mass media observed all the corresponding formalities and terms, including the UN accreditation," it said.

Before taking off for New York earlier on Sunday, Lavrov pledged that Russia "will not forget and will not forgive" the non-issuance of US visas to Russian journalists.

Russia holds the presidency in the UN Security Council in April. As part of Russia’s presidency, Lavrov will take part in the UN Security Council meetings on April 24 and 25.