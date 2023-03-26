Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus to hold meeting of Union State’s Council of Ministers

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko will hold a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State in Moscow on Monday. Mishustin is chairman of the Union Council of Ministers.

The press service of the Russian government said earlier, it was planned to discuss the implementation of the main provisions of the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State for 2021-2023 and 28 union programs, the development of Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation in 2021-2022, the strategy of scientific and technological development, as well as joint projects in the field of space research and microelectronics. In addition, the parties expect to make decisions aimed at further deepening integration in the Union State.

The Prime Minister of Belarus said that the agenda of the meeting would include "several important issues for Belarusian business entities." At the same time, he drew attention to the development of cooperation in transport.