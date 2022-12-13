Russian embassy in Ottawa calls on Canada to condemn Kiev’s acts against civilians

OTTAWA, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Ottawa urged the Canadian government to denounce what it said were the Kiev regime’s "horrendous acts" against civilians in a statement released on Monday.

"[The] Kiev regime utilizes prohibited weapons against non-military targets, leaving behind death and sorrow," the embassy said in a statement on Twitter. "And it asks the West for more. To continue purposefully hitting residential areas and civilian infrastructure," the Russian diplomats added.

Kiev "violates all its international obligations," the embassy emphasized.