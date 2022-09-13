Kremlin expects US to issue visas to all Russian delegates to UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday Washington would hopefully meet its obligations and issue visas to all members of the Russian delegation to a UN General Assembly meeting.

"The United States has been violating its commitments. It must issue visas to all those going to [the upcoming] General Assembly meeting," he insisted. "Anyway, let’s hope the US will meet its obligations" with a few days left until the event, he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and some members of the delegation had obtained US visas. The diplomatic agency said it expected that other delegation members would be granted their visas as well.

The United Nations General Assembly high-level week opens in New York on September 20. According to the event’s preliminary program, the Russian foreign minister’s speech is scheduled for September 24.