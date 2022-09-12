No serious glitches, objections detected during regional elections, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s regional elections were organized on a world-class scale with no significant glitches, incidents or objections, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"We believe that the elections that took place, were organized and conducted at an extremely high level and we also proceed from the fact that no glitches, incidents or objections that are capable of influencing the outcome of the elections in one way or another were recorded," the Kremlin official said. "We are being guided by these statements from the election commission," he concluded.

Putin’s press secretary also wished Ella Pamfilova, who heads the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), a happy birthday, good health and continued success "in her extremely difficult work."

Russia held elections for 15 top regional officials on September 9-11 (14 of them were direct elections, while the head of the Adygeya Republic was elected by its legislature). The other elections were for lawmakers of six regional legislatures, 12 city councils in regional capitals and deputies of local self-government bodies.