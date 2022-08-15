Russian Federal Security Service prevents Ukraine-plotted terror attack on oil pipeline

MOSCOWW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday a terror attack on an oil pipeline that was plotted by Ukrainian special services was prevented in Russia’s southern Volgograd region.

"The FSB prevented an attempted sabotage and terror attack on an oil and gas sector facility hatched by Ukrainian special services," it said.

Two Russian nationals, who were members of the radical right group Restruct established by neo-Nazi video blogger Maxim Martsinkevich (Tesak), offered armed resistance during the detention and were neutralized. A powerful improvised explosive device, two non-lethal guns adjusted for live rounds were seized on the scene.

According to the FSB, "it was established that the sabotage and terror attack was organized under the control of Ukrainian special services by Restruct members Andrey Chuyenkov, a Russian national born 1986 who is currently participating in combat operations in Ukraine as a member of the Uragan nationalist battalion, and Yury Ionov, a Ukrainian national born 1988 who is a servicemen of the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia) and a close contact of its founder A. Biletsky."

Efforts are being taken to detain Chuyenkov and Ionov and expose their accomplices in Russia.