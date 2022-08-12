Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss military security issues

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss security issues.

"The agenda of our meeting includes ways to ensure security in the truest sense of the word, that is, on the military track. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will present a report," the president said at the beginning of the meeting that took place via video conference.

The meeting involved Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.