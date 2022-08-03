Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit

NAYPYIDAW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Myanmar’s capital of Naypyidaw for a working visit on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Russia’s top diplomat has talks with the country’s top diplomat Wunna Maung Lwin and meetings with Myanmar’s leadership planned.

Later Lavrov will head to Cambodia, where in Phnom Penh he will participate in the meeting of the Russia-ASEAN format foreign ministers and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military declared a state of emergency for a year and announced that the nation’s leadership had been sacked. Army officials claimed widespread fraud in the November 2020 parliamentary elections.