Putin to meet Turkmen counterparts on visit to Ashgabat — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate meetings with the country’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the speaker of the upper house of parliament Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his visit to Turkmenistan, Yury Ushakov, a presidential aide, told reporters on Monday.

He highlighted the fact that the Russian president will be in Ashgabat on June 29, the 65th birthday of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who previously headed the republic.

"Putin will hold a special meeting with the speaker of the upper house of the parliament of Turkmenistan and personally congratulate him, talk with him on working matters," the Kremlin representative said, noting that Moscow had also sent a congratulatory telegram. "In addition, the president will hold a bilateral meeting with Serdar Gurbangulyevich," the aide said, referring to the Turkmen president by his patronymic. He said the two presidents will hold brief talks before the Caspian summit.

Ushakov said Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov played "an important personal role in establishing the current form of cooperation between the Caspian countries."

"And, of course, he has always played a big role in shaping the Russian-Turkmen cooperation," the official said.