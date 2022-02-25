Russia notifies UK about need to observe air service agreement

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) has notified UK aviation authorities about the need to observe the agreement on air service.

According to the statement, the UK decision to close its airspace for flights of Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot violates the deal, which envisages safe and efficient use of air routes between the two countries. Under the deal, problems that arise should be solved through consultations.

According to the governmental agency, Russia reserves the right for tit-for-tat measures in order to reach parity.

"The intergovernmental agreement on air service between Russia and the United Kingdom stipulates that the two states' civil aviation authorities should cooperate on all matters that need to be addressed to ensure safe and efficient use of the agreed routes, and will consult if any difficulties arise during the use of these lines," Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.

The agreement also envisages that air carriers of the two states will have fair and equal rights to use the agreed routes.

"In this regard, the UK aviation authorities were notified about the need to observe provisions of the air service agreement," the Russian federal agency said.

According to Rosaviatsiya, UK air carriers plan to carry out 70 flights in Russia’s airspace, and two London-Moscow flights, on February 25 alone.

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the United Kingdom has suspended the foreign carrier permit held by Aeroflot Russia Airlines until further notice. Aeroflot cancelled its Moscow-London flight due February 25, but no further flight delays have so far been announced for later dates.