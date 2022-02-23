Russia’s recognition of DPR, LPR results from Kiev’s sabotage of Minsk deal - envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 23. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics is a direct result of Kiev’s sabotage of the Minsk agreements, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at the General Assembly.

"We understand that the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics by the Russian Federation will be at the center of today’s discussion as a topical news story. This decision has been surrounded by many speculations and insinuations," Nebenzya said.

"I want to highlight that this move is a direct result of the years-long sabotage by Kiev of its commitments as part of the Package of Measures approved by the UN Security Council Resolution 2202," he stated.

The situation on the Donbass contact line took a turn for the worse early on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. This caused damage to a number of civil infrastructure facilities and deaths among the civilian population.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid were signed with their leaders. Putin ordered the Foreign Ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the DPR and LPR, and instructed the Defense Ministry to ensure peace on their territory.