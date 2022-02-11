Russia opposes cross-border application of US law, including in sports — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin categorically disagrees with cross-border application of the law, including in sports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday. He commented on the statement made by US Anti-Doping Agency (ADA) head Travis Tygart, who said that the US may hold Russian citizens involved in ice skater Kamila Valieva’s case responsible in accordance with the Rodchenkov Act.

"You know that these cross-border applications of US law are what we categorically disagree with, be it in sports or anything else. There could be no cooperation," Peskov said.

"However, we have great respect to [the World Anti-Doping Agency] and [the International Olympic Committee], who are working on everything now; it’s Olympics time, let us not hurry anywhere, let us wait until the investigation is complete and until the IOC makes and publishes its decision," the spokesman said.

He underscored that the Kremlin supports Valieva and wishes her success.

About the situation

On Friday, the International Testing Agency announced that the awarding ceremony for the ice skating team tournament has been postponed after Kamila Valieva tested positive for doping. Later, the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) Travis Tygart claimed that the US may hold Russian citizens involved in Valieva’s case responsible under the Rodchenkov Act.

The Rodchenkov Act, signed by US President Donald Trump and named after Grigory Rodchankov, WADA’s main informant in the case of doping in the Russian sport, covers all competitions held in accordance with the organization’s rules and implies that the US may persecute any person in the world if they are involved in a doping conspiracy in competition with US participation. Meanwhile, the law does not cover Northern American professional leagues, which do not follow the WADA code.