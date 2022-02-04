Russia is doing everything to bring US, NATO back in compliance with commitments — MFA

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said Russia is doing everything to bring the US, NATO back in compliance with their commitments.

That includes reminders, specific proposals, and a series of meetings and talks, she said at a news conference.

"We are doing everything to bring our partners, first, back to reality, second, in compliance with their commitments," Zakharova said. "We, first, reminded them of their commitments, which many of them forgot, or didn’t know about as they aren’t independent players."

"We reminded them of the very commitments in the field of security, in strategic stability that exist and were signed by their government, doing the work that was to a large extent educational," she went on to say. "Secondly, we put forward our proposals that are specific, well-formulated, based on facts, documents, and experience."

"And we held a whole series of meetings, consultations, negotiations," the spokeswoman said.

Zakharova said Russia is showing its openness and its will to resolve all existing issues through diplomatic and peaceful means.

Earlier, the Spanish newspaper El Pais published documents that, according to the news outlet, contain the US and NATO responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees.