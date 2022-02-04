Russia puzzled by diplomat Nuland’s allegations of leaking US responses to media

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The statements made by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland’s that Moscow is responsible for leaking a confidential US document on security proposals to the El Pais newspaper are bewildering, the Russian Embassy in Washington stated on its Facebook page on Friday.

"Victoria Nuland’s allegations that Moscow organized a media ‘leak’ of written responses from the United States and NATO to Russian initiatives on security guarantees are bewildering," the Russian diplomats told TASS while commenting on Nuland’s words.

"Instead of focusing on the essence of Russian concerns, the American side is engaging in conspiracy theories. We call on Washington to abandon propaganda and go in for serious work to strengthen European security," the embassy said.

On Thursday, Nuland told TASS that Russia "put out in public" a confidential US document containing the US responses to Moscow’s security proposals. "We’re pretty confident in the sense that the markings on the document were the same as those that we gave to the Russian Federation, the copies of the document that were given to allies had different markings on them," the diplomat clarified.

Earlier, the Spanish El Pais newspaper released the documents containing, according to the publication, the US and NATO responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. On Wednesday, the US Department of State confirmed the authenticity of the documents.