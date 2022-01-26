Russia’s ambassador says US seeks to force him out of country over visa disagreements

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. The US Department of State told Russian diplomats that the Russian ambassador would have to leave the country by April unless Moscow meets Washington’s conditions concerning visas for security guards of the US ambassador to Moscow, Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Strictly speaking, I can see only a deteriorating trend. Moreover, I will tell you that our employees were informed in clear terms at recent meetings in the Department of State that the Russian ambassador would have to leave the United States by April unless we meet some conditions of the United States on visas for security guards of the US ambassador in Moscow," the ambassador said.