Video communication line Putin, Biden will use was previously idle — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The secure video communication line, which Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will use for talks on Tuesday was established back during creative relations between the two countries, but it has been idle since, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RT television channel.

"Under the previous administrations, when there still remained at least something creative in our relations, an agreement was achieved to establish a secure video communication line for summit and high-level contacts between the two countries. It has remained idle, but its technical condition was maintained," Peskov said.

He added that in the light of the video-conferencing habit that came into fashion over the past two years a decision was made "to commission this line."

"The more so, since it allows for discussing the most sensitive issues," Peskov said.

Putin and Biden will hold talks by video link on December 7. Earlier, Peskov told TASS that the Russian leader would be in Sochi at the time.