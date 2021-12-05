No agreements yet on conducting Putin-Biden summit face-to-face, Kremlin Aide says

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have not yet agreed on holding a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden after their video call, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told the Russia-1 TV channel.

"There is no agreement yet," he said in response to a question as to whether a face-to-face meeting of both leaders is expected soon after the video conference.

Speaking of whether it is possible to discuss the most difficult issues over a video call, the Kremlin aide noted: "Easily! And why not?"

Earlier, the White House confirmed the plans of holding a secure video call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7. It is expected that the leaders will discuss "a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues," Washington noted.

Earlier, the Kremlin aide said that the leaders will discuss bilateral matters, the pressing issues of the international agenda, including Afghanistan, Iran, the internal Ukrainian crisis, Libya, and possibly Syria during their video call.