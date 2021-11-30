Lavrov warns of US-led allies hatching confrontational schemes in Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Washington and its allies are introducing outright confrontational schemes in the Asia-Pacific region to contain other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with participants in the ‘Dialogue in the Name of the Future’ annual scientific-educational program of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund on Tuesday.

"In the Asia-Pacific region where positive, constructive and unifying tendencies and trends towards consensus-building and compromise prevailed until recently, some countries are introducing outright confrontational schemes to deter other countries," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

Nonetheless, Moscow has partners that share its approaches, Lavrov pointed out. "These are our close allies. These are not only the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the CIS, but also broader partnerships, primarily, the key Eurasian organization - the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and such a new association like BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa]," the Russian foreign minister said.

"The troika composed of Russia, India and China also maintains its relevance. We call it RIC. Quite recently, it held a videoconference where we approved a detailed document. We continue favoring the democratization of international relations," Lavrov pointed out.

On September 15, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced the creation of AUKUS, a new security pact under which Australia was to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with the help of US technologies. Under the deal, Australia also plans to equip its armed forces with US cruise missiles.