Russia, US agree to continue cooperation on monitoring emissions, envoy says

GLASGOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change Ruslan Edelgeriev and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry have conducted a second bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN conference in Glasgow reaching an agreement to bolster cooperation on the satellite monitoring of greenhouse emissions and methane.

"There was a meeting, we agreed to continue cooperation after Glasgow, including on methane and the satellite monitoring of greenhouse emissions," the Russian envoy told TASS on Friday.

In his turn, the US envoy told the agency that his second meeting with his Russian counterpart was excellent. The meeting was held within the framework of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow which started on October 31.

The first meeting between Edelgeriev and Kerry was held in Glasgow on November 5. According to the Russian envoy, it was productive and further steps were planned on the development of Russian-US cooperation on climate based on the July 15, 2021 joint statement by Edelgeriev and Kerry on reacting to climate challenges.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference opened in Glasgow on October 31. Delegations from over 200 countries are taking part in this event, with 120 of them represented at the highest level.