Russia ready for dialogue with US based on legal logic - diplomat

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia aims for a healthy dialogue with the US but it must be equal and based on legal logic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview she published in her Telegram channel Thursday.

"We say it every day, I think, that we are ready for a normal, healthy, pragmatic dialogue, but there is one nuance: this dialogue must be equal, mutually respectful and based on some clear legal logic, not on a logic that whenever one sees profit, everyone else must accept their preconditions," she said. "When they feel like taking away property - they take it away; when they feel like imposing unilateral sanctions - they impose them; when they feel like making the EU impose sanctions against us but not do so themselves in order to not harm their own producers - they do."

"There are rules; the diplomacy has a foundation - bilateral agreements; the documents that consular relations are based upon are still in effect," the diplomat added.