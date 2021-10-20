Moscow format participants urge not to accept humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The participants of the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan called for not accepting a humanitarian catastrophe in the republic, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said on Wednesday.

"The general opinion of all participants, despite some disagreement, came down to the fact that we should render assistance to the Afghan people. We should prevent the impending crisis, which some call a humanitarian catastrophe," he said following the results of the meeting in Moscow.

"For this reason, the world community should unify and refrain from biased approaches, Kabulov added. I understand that not everyone likes the new government of Afghanistan, but in the attempt to punish this new authority, they punish the entire Afghan population. I think that they do not deserve this."