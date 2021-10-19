Moscow intends to hold meetings with colleagues in Astana format — special envoy

GENEVA, October 19. /TASS/. Russian delegation intends to hold a meeting with colleagues in the Astana format (Russia, Iran, Turkey) on the margins of the sixth round of discussions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev reported on Tuesday.

"We are here to work on the margins [of meetings of Constitutional Committee]. Surely, this is intra-Syrian dialogue, we can’t exert any influence or pressure on it. Iranian and Turkish delegations arrived here in the Astana format. We’ll see what we can do further and which assistance we can render to promote the political process," he said.

In advance of the sixth round of discussions on constitutional reform in Syria started at the UN Office in Geneva after a nine-month break. It is expected that the small-group meeting of the Constitutional Committee, consisting of 45 experts (15 each from the government, opposition and civil society), will last at least a week.