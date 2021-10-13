Russia urges US to eliminate nuclear arms storage infrastructure abroad — Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, October 13. /TASS/. Russia is urging the United States to abandon the practice of keeping nuclear weapons outside its national territory and eliminate the related infrastructure, the acting deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, Konstantin Vorontsov, told the First Committee of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"Also, it is essential to put an end to the practice of joint nuclear missions as running counter to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and to stop keeping nuclear weapons outside the national territory, as well as to eliminate the related infrastructure," he said.

"The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty is an important instrument of nuclear non-proliferation. We strictly observe its provisions," Vorontsov said. "And we painstakingly abide by our obligations under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention".