Oil spill area from tanker Volgoneft-239 stern reaches 2,800 square meters

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The area of the oil spill after another fuel oil spill from the stern of the Volgoneft-239 tanker reaches around 2,800 square meters, the Russian Transport Ministry's official telegram channel reported.

"This morning, while inspecting the stranded part of the stern of the Volgoneft-239, specialists discovered an oil spill of about 2,800 square meters on the shore side," the report said.

According to the ministry, the spill will be quickly localized and then removed from the sea surface with biosorbent. Five ships, as well as a coastal rescue service with equipment and special equipment, have been sent to the area of the oil spill.

Divers are also inspecting the stern of the tanker underwater.

"In total, since the accident with the Volgoneft tankers, about 1,700 square kilometers of water have been inspected, 38,700 square meters have been cleaned up. Monitoring is carried out around the clock, including the help of satellite images and an underwater vehicle," the Transport Ministry said. According to the Ministry, a naval group of 27 rescue vessels of various classes is working in the water area.

On December 15, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers sank in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea amid a storm. One sailor died, and the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. An oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident, and clean-up operations are underway. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil products have leaked into the Black Sea, which is much less than the initial estimates.